A path to “serious and sustained dialogue” with North Korea remains open, according to a joint statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin issued by the U.S. State Department on Friday.

The officials expressed “deep concern” about North Korea’s launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range ballistic missiles on the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to the region.