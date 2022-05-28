A path to “serious and sustained dialogue” with North Korea remains open, according to a joint statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin issued by the U.S. State Department on Friday.
The officials expressed “deep concern” about North Korea’s launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range ballistic missiles on the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to the region.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.