    People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast of a North Korean missile test, at the main railway station in Seoul on on May 4. | AFP-JIJI
North Korea launched two apparent ballistic missiles on Wednesday, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, just a day after U.S. leader Joe Biden wrapped up his first visit to Asia as president.

South Korea’s military also confirmed the launch of the unidentified ballistic missiles, saying they had been fired eastward.

