Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden and its future remains in limbo.
The stadium was originally planned to be privatized after the Olympics to reduce the cost to taxpayers, but that project has fallen far behind schedule and is showing no sign of getting back on track.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.