Books about the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his brutal era of martial law are flying off the shelves, spurred by “panic buying” after his son and namesake won the May 9 presidential election.

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s presidency, set to begin on June 30, has many people worried about losing access to books and other accounts of his father’s rule, given his family’s decadeslong effort to rehabilitate its name through what critics describe as a campaign of historical revisionism.