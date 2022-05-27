  • An increasing number of companies are passing their costs onto consumers as it’s reflected in processed foods, and the weak yen is taking a toll by raising import costs including those of durable goods. | BLOOMBERG
The cost of living in Tokyo increased at the same pace as last month, underscoring the nation’s weaker price momentum compared with global peers and offering some support for the Bank of Japan’s stimulus stance.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 1.9% in May from a year before as the impact of accelerating processed food prices was canceled out by smaller gains in energy costs, according to internal affairs ministry data released Friday. Economists had expected a gain of 2% for the leading indicator of the national trend.

