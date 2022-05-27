The cost of living in Tokyo increased at the same pace as last month, underscoring the nation’s weaker price momentum compared with global peers and offering some support for the Bank of Japan’s stimulus stance.
Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 1.9% in May from a year before as the impact of accelerating processed food prices was canceled out by smaller gains in energy costs, according to internal affairs ministry data released Friday. Economists had expected a gain of 2% for the leading indicator of the national trend.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.