Berlin – Japan on Friday for the first time joined fellow members of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in pledging to end public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of the year to help combat global warming.
“We commit to end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022,” G7 energy and climate ministers said in a joint statement following talks in Berlin.
