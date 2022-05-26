The second attempt to salvage a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido last month, leaving 14 people dead and 12 missing, made progress Thursday, after the vessel fell back to the seabed earlier this week, delaying the investigation into the cause of the tragedy.

Nippon Salvage, hired by the Japan Coast Guard, restarted the operation to raise the 19-ton Kazu I from the seabed at a depth of 182 meters, aiming to bring the tour boat to the surface later in the day.