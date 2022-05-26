Former farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa was sentenced Thursday to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years, for receiving bribes from an egg production company while in office.

The Tokyo District Court ruled that Yoshikawa received a total of ¥5 million from the then-head of Akita Foods between November 2018 and August 2019 when he was farm minister while being aware of the company head’s intention to seek favors.