Since earlier this month, more than 100 confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in Europe, North America and Australia, raising concerns about another infectious disease outbreak.
While no cases have been found so far in Japan, the health ministry this week requested that municipalities nationwide step up surveillance and report any suspected cases. However, experts say it is unlikely that the monkeypox virus will spread rapidly like the coronavirus.
