China faced new accusations Tuesday that it was sanctioning abuses of Uyghurs at the “highest levels,” as a vast document leak came out during a controversial visit by the U.N. rights chief.

The ruling Communist Party is accused of detaining over 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region of Xinjiang as part of a yearslong crackdown the United States and lawmakers in other Western countries have labeled a “genocide.”