Beijing – China faced new accusations Tuesday that it was sanctioning abuses of Uyghurs at the “highest levels,” as a vast document leak came out during a controversial visit by the U.N. rights chief.
The ruling Communist Party is accused of detaining over 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region of Xinjiang as part of a yearslong crackdown the United States and lawmakers in other Western countries have labeled a “genocide.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.