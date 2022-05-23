U.S. leader Joe Biden kicked off his first full-day in Japan as president on Monday, meeting first with Emperor Naruhito and later Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a summit that is expected to focus on China, followed by the announcement of a new U.S.-led trade initiative.
After a brief meeting with the emperor at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Biden headed to the State Guesthouse, where he was greeted by a maskless and beaming Kishida on a warm, sunny day.
