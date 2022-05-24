  • Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, in February 2020. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the Wang's one-day visit at the head of a nearly 20-strong delegation would be a 'milestone' in the two countries' relationship. | BLOOMBERG
Sydney – China’s foreign minister will make a “milestone” visit to Solomon Islands this week, the island state said, after the two nations sealed a wide-ranging security pact last month.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s trip comes at a time of heightened United States and Australian concern about China’s intentions in the South Pacific.

