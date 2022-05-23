A large portion of the ¥46.3 million mistakenly transferred by the town of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture to one of its residents has been returned, public broadcaster NHK reported Monday.
Sho Taguchi, 24, received the money in early April, in addition to ¥100,000 in COVID-19 relief aid that was paid to each of the town’s 463 low-income households. The municipal government filed a lawsuit against Taguchi earlier in May demanding that he repay it.
