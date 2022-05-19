Yamaguchi – A man in Yamaguchi Prefecture who received ¥46.3 million ($359,000) in COVID-19 relief money from his town by mistake before gambling it all away was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of computer fraud, police said.
Sho Taguchi, a 24-year-old resident of the town of Abu, is accused of spending the money despite knowing it was mistakenly transferred to him, and had earlier refused to return it to officials. According to a person familiar with the case, Taguchi spent all the money in several overseas internet casinos.
