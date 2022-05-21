  • A two-day meeting of the 21 economies forming the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum opened in Bangkok. | REUTERS
    A two-day meeting of the 21 economies forming the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum opened in Bangkok. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Bangkok – Representatives of five nations, including Japan and the United States, walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers’ meeting on Saturday in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Thai government source said.

The two-day meeting of the 21 economies forming the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum opened in Bangkok the same day, with the promotion of trade and investment in the post-COVID era high on the agenda.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,