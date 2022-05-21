Bangkok – Representatives of five nations, including Japan and the United States, walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers’ meeting on Saturday in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Thai government source said.
The two-day meeting of the 21 economies forming the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum opened in Bangkok the same day, with the promotion of trade and investment in the post-COVID era high on the agenda.
