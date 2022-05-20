Deep-water divers wound up their two-day search inside a sunken tour boat off Hokkaido on Friday after finding no trace of the 12 people still missing after the accident in late April, the Japan Coast Guard said.

A survey of the 19-ton boat, which currently sits on the seabed some 120 meters below the surface, is continuing in order to see if it can be salvaged. The boat went missing off Shiretoko Peninsula on April 23, and 14 of the 26 people on board have been confirmed dead.