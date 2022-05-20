  • People aged 60 and older as well as individuals at high risk of developing severe symptoms if infected with COVID-19 will be eligible for the second booster shots, starting Wednesday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Japan will begin offering fourth coronavirus vaccine shots next week to the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions, the health ministry said Friday.

People age 60 and older as well as individuals between 18 and 59 with chronic health conditions or at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms if infected with the coronavirus will be eligible for the second booster shots, starting Wednesday.

