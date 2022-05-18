The government kicked off on Tuesday a program to teach Japanese online for free to evacuees who have fled to Japan from Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion.
Under the program, the Cultural Affairs Agency and Immigration Services Agency have arranged for a dozen Japanese language schools to accept such evacuees as students.
