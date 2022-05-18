Parliament on Wednesday enacted a bill aimed at making all civil trial procedures online.

The House of Councilors passed at a plenary meeting the bill to amend the civil procedure law to allow all trial proceedings, from instituting a suit to handing down a ruling, to be conducted online, with an aim to enhance convenience and shorten the time required to complete the proceedings.

