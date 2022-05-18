  • A water facility in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Wednesday following a major leakage the previous day | KYODO
    A water facility in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Wednesday following a major leakage the previous day | KYODO

Toyota Motor is using well water at its factories to avoid the impact of an industrial water supply disruption in central Japan, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A leakage at a water facility in Aichi Prefecture has disrupted industrial water supply, affecting 131 business establishments, local government officials said. Those establishments include companies and factories with ties to Toyota.

