The Cabinet approved a ¥2.7 trillion draft extra budget for fiscal 2022 on Tuesday, to ease the pain of surging energy, food and other prices stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Once it clears parliament, the supplementary budget for the fiscal year that started in April will be used to finance part of a ¥6.2 trillion relief package compiled in late April.

