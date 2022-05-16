The government said Monday that it will exempt travelers arriving from South Korea from quarantines at designated facilities if they test negative for the coronavirus when entering Japan, effective Tuesday.
Currently, arrivals from the neighboring country without evidence of having received a third COVID-19 shot are required to stay for at least three days at a government-selected facility.
