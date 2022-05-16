  • Katsurao Mayor Hiroshi Shinoki (right) and Masahiro Ishii (center), state minister of economy, trade and industry, attend a news conference about the lifting of an evacuation order for a district in Katsurao, Fukushima Prefecture, at the village on Monday. | KYODO
    Katsurao Mayor Hiroshi Shinoki (right) and Masahiro Ishii (center), state minister of economy, trade and industry, attend a news conference about the lifting of an evacuation order for a district in Katsurao, Fukushima Prefecture, at the village on Monday. | KYODO

Katsurao, Fukushima Pref. – An evacuation order for a Fukushima Prefecture district that has been in place since the 2011 nuclear disaster will be lifted on June 12.

The district in the village of Katsurao, designated as a specified reconstruction and revitalization base, will become the first area in the so-called difficult-to-return zone to host permanent residents again.

