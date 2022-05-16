Seoul – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday reiterated a willingness to support North Korea with necessary medical supplies and medicines to help it battle its ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“I have been repeatedly saying that I’ll always be open to humanitarian aid regardless of political or military issues that lie between South and North Korea,” Yoon said during a policy speech at the National Assembly.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.