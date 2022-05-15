Some 60% of elderly people in Okinawa Prefecture feel it is unfair the prefecture continues to bear a burden by hosting many U.S. military bases five decades after its return to Japanese rule, while younger generations tend to accept the status quo, a survey has found.

The survey was conducted in August and September last year by the Okinawa Prefectural Government and covered 5,000 residents, asking them about any requests they have for local authorities over U.S. bases and issues including child poverty. Valid answers were given by 69% of respondents.