Naha – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that work to rebuild the Seiden (main hall) of the fire-hit Shuri Castle in Okinawa Prefecture will start in November.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction work will likely be held Nov. 3. The government plans to complete the restoration of the Seiden in autumn 2026. The government is aiming to speed up the full reconstruction of the landmark castle in Okinawa, including its Hokuden and Nanden halls.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.