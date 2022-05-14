Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that work to rebuild the Seiden (main hall) of the fire-hit Shuri Castle in Okinawa Prefecture will start in November.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction work will likely be held Nov. 3. The government plans to complete the restoration of the Seiden in autumn 2026. The government is aiming to speed up the full reconstruction of the landmark castle in Okinawa, including its Hokuden and Nanden halls.