  • Protesters holding placards take part in a peace march in the village of Kitanakagusuku, Okinawa, as they make their way toward the area surrounding the U.S. military's Kadena Air Base. | KYODO
Naha – A peace march calling for the burden on Okinawa from hosting U.S. forces to be reduced was held Saturday in the southern island prefecture, a day before the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan.

The prefecture that is geographically closer to Taiwan than Tokyo is home to 70% of the total acreage exclusively used by U.S. military installations in Japan, despite accounting for only 0.6% of the country’s total land area.

