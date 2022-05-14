A peace march calling for the burden on Okinawa from hosting U.S. forces to be reduced was held Saturday in the southern island prefecture, a day before the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan.

The prefecture that is geographically closer to Taiwan than Tokyo is home to 70% of the total acreage exclusively used by U.S. military installations in Japan, despite accounting for only 0.6% of the country’s total land area.