Naha – A peace march calling for the burden on Okinawa from hosting U.S. forces to be reduced was held Saturday in the southern island prefecture, a day before the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan.
The prefecture that is geographically closer to Taiwan than Tokyo is home to 70% of the total acreage exclusively used by U.S. military installations in Japan, despite accounting for only 0.6% of the country’s total land area.
