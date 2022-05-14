Major ruling and opposition parties have agreed on an outline of a planned bill to protect people who appear in pornographic videos against their will.
The outline was drawn up Friday by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito and four major opposition parties — the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai, the Democratic Party for the People and the Japanese Communist Party.
