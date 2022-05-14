The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 3,799 new COVID-19 cases in the capital on Saturday, down by 10 from a week before to end six straight days of week-on-week rises.
Four severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria were reported, unchanged from the day before.
