  • STAFF REPORT, JIJI

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 3,799 new COVID-19 cases in the capital on Saturday, down by 10 from a week before to end six straight days of week-on-week rises.

Four severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria were reported, unchanged from the day before.

