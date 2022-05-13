  • For the first time since the start of the war, the flow of Ukrainian refugees was reversed on Tuesday with 29,000 departures for 34,000 returns according to official figures from border guards. | AFP-JIJI
Teenager Maria Pshenychna embraces her father, Yuriy, as she descends from a train from Poland at a Kyiv station, returning home after fleeing the Russian invasion two months ago.

The 16-year-old had tears running down her face, clutching a single suitcase.

