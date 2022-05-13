WEISSENHAUS, Germany – The foreign ministers of Japan and Ukraine agreed Friday the international community should remain united in maintaining strong sanctions against Russia over its invasion of the Eastern European country, with the war now in its third month and showing no signs of easing.
During talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Weissenhaus, northern Germany, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Russia must be “held accountable over its atrocities,” calling its actions “unacceptable,” the Japanese ministry said in a press release.
