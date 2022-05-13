Japan will assist developing nations with their anti-coronavirus steps with cumulative assistance worth $5 billion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday during a global summit aimed at galvanizing efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video message, Kishida said Japan will continue to promote vaccinations so the world can see an end to the pandemic. At the same time, he pledged Japan will do its part to strengthen the global health system to prepare for future pandemics.
