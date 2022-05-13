  • Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward earlier this month. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward earlier this month. | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

  SHARE

Tokyo reported 4,109 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up 1,428 from a week before and rising week-on-week for the seventh straight day.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases stood at 4,153, up 46.1%, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

