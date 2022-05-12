The National Police Agency issued an advisory to all prefectural police forces in December to avoid questioning people in a way that could be perceived as racially motivated, according to agency officials.
The advisory came after the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo tweeted on Dec. 6 that it had received reports of “suspected racial profiling incidents” with several foreign nationals “detained, questioned and searched” by police.
