Tokyo confirmed 4,216 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the nation continues to see an upward trend in infections after the Golden Week holidays.
Thursday’s figure in the capital was up by about 1,900 from a week before, logging a week-on-week rise for the sixth consecutive day.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.