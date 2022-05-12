  • Tokyo confirmed 4,216 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | REUTERS
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 4,216 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the nation continues to see an upward trend in infections after the Golden Week holidays.

Thursday’s figure in the capital was up by about 1,900 from a week before, logging a week-on-week rise for the sixth consecutive day.

