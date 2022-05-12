North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, the South Korean military said Thursday evening, continuing its rapid pace of weapons tests in recent months.
The launch is the North's 16th known weapons test this year, and came hours after it reported its first coronavirus outbreak, calling it the "gravest national emergency" and ordering a national lockdown.
