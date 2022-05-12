  • Military vehicles parade in Taipei on Oct. 10. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has drawn renewed attention to the situation in Taiwan, which Beijing views as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Military vehicles parade in Taipei on Oct. 10. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has drawn renewed attention to the situation in Taiwan, which Beijing views as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Kyodo

The United States expects to convey to Southeast Asian countries during their upcoming summit meeting in Washington the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said Wednesday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drawn renewed attention to the situation in Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island which Beijing views as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

