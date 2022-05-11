  • Jiji

The secretary-general of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Tuesday criticized former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for calling the Bank of Japan a “government subsidiary.”

Abe made the remark when referring to the BOJ’s purchases of Japanese government bonds through money market operations at a meeting in Oita on Monday.

