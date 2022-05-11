  • A life-sized model of a 36,000 year-old Pleistocene wolf exhibited at the National Museum of Japanese History. | COURTESY OF YUICHIRO KUDO, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AT GAKUSHUIN WOMEN'S COLLEGE
  • SHARE

Little was known about the evolutionary history of the Japanese wolf, a small subspecies of the gray wolf that was once endemic to the islands of Honshu, Shikoku and Kyushu. New DNA research is changing that.

Worshiped for centuries as a divine messenger and protector of farmland, the creature is thought to have gone extinct as Japan marched toward industrialization in the 19th century. The last known specimen of the Japanese wolf was found in 1905.

