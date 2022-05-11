The leaders of Japan and Finland on Wednesday strongly condemned Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a resolute, united response to the unfolding crisis that is threatening the rules-based global order.
During the first in-person meeting, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida about Finland’s plans to potentially join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a historic move that she said would “strengthen” the international community that shares universal values.
