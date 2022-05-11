  • Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands before talks in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands before talks in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The leaders of Japan and Finland on Wednesday strongly condemned Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a resolute, united response to the unfolding crisis that is threatening the rules-based global order.

During the first in-person meeting, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida about Finland’s plans to potentially join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a historic move that she said would “strengthen” the international community that shares universal values.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,