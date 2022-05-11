  • Abu Mayor Norihiko Hanada | KYODO
A town that accidentally sent a resident ¥46.3 million in financial aid said Wednesday it has been forced to file a lawsuit after the recipient refused to return the funds.

“We’re sorry to cause trouble to residents … We’re now suing this household,” said an official from Abu, adding that the decision would be approved at a council meeting Thursday.

