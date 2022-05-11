  • A group of investors filed shareholder proposals with J-Power, saying the company's existing decarbonization plan risks wasting capital to prolong the life of coal-fired plants. | BLOOMBERG
  

Japan’s top independent utility Electric Power Development Co., known as J-Power, is under pressure from investors including Man Group PLC and Amundi SA to set more stringent targets for climate action.

Shareholder proposals filed by Amundi, Europe’s biggest asset manager, Man Group, the largest publicly listed hedge fund, and others call on the electricity producer to set new short- and medium-term emissions reduction targets and to disclose details on how to meet those goals.

