  • Svetlana Reiter works from her laptop and phone in coffee shops around Riga, Latvia. | BLOOMBERG
    Svetlana Reiter works from her laptop and phone in coffee shops around Riga, Latvia. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Meduza, a prominent independent Russian-language news site, knew it was in trouble after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. But it didn’t expect the issues to come from Western sanctions.

Soon after the measures were announced, Russian readers began complaining payments via Stripe to the Latvian-based outlet weren’t going through, after the payments firm was forced to stop its service in the country.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,