Sony Group Corp. on Tuesday reported its best-ever sales in the financial year to March thanks to strong results in movies, electronics and music, while net profit dipped 14% from the previous year’s record high.
A lockdown-fueled gaming boom has slowed, but the Japanese giant has seen success in other entertainment sectors, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” overtaking “Avatar” as North America’s third-highest-grossing film.
