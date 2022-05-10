WASHINGTON – The United States will soon announce plans to better battle illegal fishing in the Pacific, U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday, as part of increased U.S. engagement with the region to counter China’s growing influence.
Several countries in the Indo-Pacific region chafe at China’s vast fishing fleet. They say its vessels often violate their exclusive economic zones and cause environmental damage and economic losses.
