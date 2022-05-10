  • Kurt Campbell attends a China Development Forum in Beijing in 2019. | REUTERS
    Kurt Campbell attends a China Development Forum in Beijing in 2019. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – The United States will soon announce plans to better battle illegal fishing in the Pacific, U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday, as part of increased U.S. engagement with the region to counter China’s growing influence.

Several countries in the Indo-Pacific region chafe at China’s vast fishing fleet. They say its vessels often violate their exclusive economic zones and cause environmental damage and economic losses.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,