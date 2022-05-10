  • Piles of coal sit near port facilities as gantry cranes stand in the background at Qinhuangdao Port in 2016. China's efforts to quell surging coal prices showed signs they’re working, with benchmark prices dropping for the first time in a year as the country's production rose to the highest in seven months. | BLOOMBERG
    Piles of coal sit near port facilities as gantry cranes stand in the background at Qinhuangdao Port in 2016. China's efforts to quell surging coal prices showed signs they’re working, with benchmark prices dropping for the first time in a year as the country's production rose to the highest in seven months. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Since China launched the Belt and Road initiative in 2013, the project has come under a lot of criticism for funding polluting activities overseas. That’s started to change with President Xi Jinping’s recent pledge to stop supporting foreign coal projects.

In the past ten months, top government departments have released three documents laying out how it plans to make the initiative more environmentally friendly. The most recent set of instructions, released in March from agencies including the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planner, asked for “clear progress towards a green Belt and Road initiative.” The NDRC also reiterated that China will “completely stop building new projects,” echoing Xi’s announcement ahead of last year’s COP26 climate summit.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,