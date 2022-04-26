For the first time in seven months, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a rare large-scale military parade, showing off powerful weapons systems and vowing to speed up the development of his nuclear arsenal while also delivering a chilling warning about its potential use.

The event, which was held late Monday and involved scores of goose-stepping troops and a large number of advanced military gear, according to state media, came amid the global focus on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has largely overshadowed North Korea’s recent weapons advances.

Kim, likely well aware of this fact, used a speech at the event to sound a more ominous note about his nuclear weapons — one that may have been influenced by the war in Ukraine and the lurking threat of Moscow using its smaller-yield, battlefield nuclear weapons.

“To cope with the rapidly-changing political and military situations and all the possible crises of the future, we will … continue to take measures for further developing the nuclear forces of our state at the fastest possible speed,” Kim said in the speech reported Tuesday by the official Korean Central News Agency.

In the speech, the North Korean leader, who was dressed in a white military uniform and surrounded by top military officials, said that while the primary role of his country’s nuclear arsenal was as a deterrent, its “nukes can never be confined to the single mission.”

“If any forces try to violate the fundamental interests of our state, our nuclear forces will have to decisively accomplish its unexpected second mission,” he said, adding that the military “should be fully prepared to … put their unique deterrent in motion at any time.”

North Korean Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen during a nighttime military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army in Pyongyang

Russia has not ruled out the use of its most powerful weapons in the Ukraine conflict, with the country’s top diplomat on Monday warning the world not to underestimate the “considerable” risks of nuclear war. Following the invasion, the White House was quick to rule out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, saying that such a move would invite the specter of nuclear war with Russia.

Experts said Kim may be taking a page from Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s playbook.

“North Korea is trying to deploy not only long-range nuclear missiles aimed at American cities but also tactical nuclear weapons to threaten Seoul and U.S. bases in Asia,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“Pyongyang’s purposes likely exceed deterrence and regime survival. Like Russia employs the fear it could use tactical nukes, North Korea may want such weapons for political coercion, battlefield escalation and limiting the willingness of other countries to intervene in a conflict,” he added.

Ankit Panda, a nuclear weapons expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, however, said Kim’s remarks didn’t strike him as a new wrinkle in the country’s nuclear doctrine.

“North Korea has always said it hopes to deter a war/invasion of its territory, but would use weapons to blunt an invading force if it had to,” he wrote on Twitter.

Kim’s show of force comes as the U.S. and its allies believe the North is beginning to make preparations for a possible underground nuclear test for the first time since 2017, when it tested what it said was a thermonuclear weapon that some estimated to be 16 times more powerful than the bomb the U.S. detonated over Hiroshima in 1945.

It also comes after North Korea launched an ICBM late last month that Japan’s defense minister said was capable of traveling 15,000 kilometers, putting the entire U.S. within striking distance.

Although the exact missile that was tested remains disputed — with South Korea and weapons experts saying it was not a Hwasong-17, but rather a Hwasong-15 ICBM, the type last tested in November 2017 — the launch still signified a clear departure from Kim’s nearly 5-year-old self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests.

Military personnel take part in a nighttime military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army in Pyongyang

Kim had hinted in January of a return to major weapons tests, telling ruling party leaders that the North would “reconsider in an overall scale the trust-building measures that we took on our own initiative … (and) promptly examine the issue of restarting all temporarily suspended activities.”

Still, a fresh nuclear test would be a rung up the escalation ladder.

Although the North has claimed to have mastered building larger nuclear bombs, resuming nuclear testing at its Punggye-ri test site would help the regime in its quest to build its own smaller battlefield nukes, known as tactical weapons, which could be deployed on its growing number of midrange missiles that put Japan within striking distance.

Kim explicitly laid out a goal of developing “ultramodern tactical nuclear weapons” during a January 2021 ruling party congress.

In recent months, the North has tested a record-breaking number of new weapons designed to evade missile defenses, demonstrating that Kim has no intention of letting Washington and its allies forget about deadlocked negotiations over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program, even as U.S. President Joe Biden remains laser-focused on the bloody war in Ukraine.

Biden is expected to make his first visits as president to Japan and South Korea late next month. Monday’s display, as well as its flurry of weapons tests, will also serve as a reminder that the North Korean security challenge — and the White House’s keen focus on Ukraine — continue to unnerve the two U.S. allies, prompting them to bolster their own defenses..

Denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea have been stalled since 2019. Biden has repeatedly said that his administration harbors no “hostile intent” toward Pyongyang and is prepared to meet “unconditionally” with a goal of “the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

But Kim has appeared uninterested in Biden’s pitch, condemning the U.S. offers as a “petty trick.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a nighttime military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army in Pyongyang

Observers say the North Korean strongman is extremely unlikely to relinquish his nuclear arsenal, as he believes it is key to his regime’s survival. Instead, he has ordered his regime to double down and prepare for a “long-term confrontation” with the United States.

Tensions are also expected to increase when South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on May 10. Yoon has vowed to take a harder line on Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs than current President Moon Jae-in.

The parade came just before a South Korean delegation dispatched by Yoon to Tokyo met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, with the two sides agreeing on the urgent need to improve bilateral ties, which have sunk to the lowest level in years over festering wartime issues.

But despite the soured ties, the two sides have for the most part maintained cooperation on their response to North Korea, especially as the U.S. pushes for a stronger trilateral relationship that also takes on Chinese assertiveness in the region.

Ewha University’s Easley said that while Pyongyang typically seeks to drive wedges between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, Kim’s latest moves could end up having the opposite effect.

“North Korea’s threats, on top of Russia and China’s challenges to the international order, may inadvertently drive U.S. allies closer together,” he said.