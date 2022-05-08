Tokyo confirmed 4,711 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up for two days in a row from the same period the previous week as Japan wraps up the Golden Week holiday season, the first without a coronavirus state of emergency in three years.

Sunday’s new daily cases in Tokyo rose from 3,161 cases the week before with six deaths reported in the capital. On Saturday, 3,809 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 830 from a week before. Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 2,060 cases on Sunday, topping the 2,000 mark for two days in a row.

Nationwide, Japan confirmed 39,328 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, an increase of about 14,000 from a week before. Government officials and experts are concerned that infections may spread after the 10-day holiday through Sunday. Airports, train stations and tourist destinations were thronged with domestic travelers who have been hesitant to make the trip amid the pandemic.

Foreign tourists are still banned from entering the country, but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during his visit to London on Thursday that Japan will review its COVID-19 measures “in stages” after consulting with public health experts, with the aim of bringing them on par with other Group of Seven nations.

On Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government will decided the details after considering how the spread of the virus changes following Golden Week, as well as other conditions, including Japan’s quarantine and immigration capacity.