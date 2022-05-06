Tokyo reported 2,681 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 1,212 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

Five COVID-19 patients died in the capital, officials said.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 2,842.9 as of Friday, down 41.2% week on week.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at eight, down by two from Thursday.

Elsewhere, Hokkaido reported 1,668 cases and one death and Aichi Prefecture marked 995 cases and one death.

The health ministry said Friday that the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition nationwide rose by four from the previous day to 170.

On Thursday, Japan confirmed 20,779 new cases, down some 50% from the prior-week level of 41,750, while 18 new COVID-19 deaths were reported.