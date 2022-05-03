A panel of experts set up by the central government will begin discussions shortly to review its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a report expected as early as June.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he plans to use the outcome of the review by the the eight-member panel to make improvements on the government’s strategy in the fight against the deadly virus.

High on the panel’s agenda will be how authorities and hospitals should cooperate. Health care systems have been strained across the country at times during the pandemic, though Japan is among countries with large numbers of hospitals and hospital beds.

The problem is that Japan has many small hospitals. In addition, some hospitals have declined to admit COVID-19 patients, though they had reported to authorities that they would be able to do so.

Some government officials have been seeking to clarify the role of each hospital region-by-region when infection numbers have risen. A senior health ministry official has said legal revisions are necessary to tighten government control over hospitals.

The panel is also expected to discuss restrictions on movement. During the height of the pandemic, some called for powerful restrictions such as lockdowns. Since the less severe omicron variant became the dominant strain of the coronavirus, the focus has shifted to reopening the economy.

The government’s COVID-19 response is currently handled by the Cabinet Secretariat and the health ministry. In addition, there is a cabinet minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations.

During his campaign in last year’s ruling party leadership race, Kishida pledged to form a new government agency to oversee responses to outbreaks of infectious diseases.

But there has been little progress in the effort. A government official cited difficulty sourcing staff for such an agency.

With visitors flocking to tourist destinations during the ongoing holiday period in Japan, the government is concerned about a possible seventh COVID-19 wave.

“The aftermath of the holidays is a crucial period. The current situation allows for a surge in infections,” a Cabinet Secretariat official said. The government is calling for the continuation of basic precautions such as wearing masks and ensuring good ventilation.